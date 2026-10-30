Flames beat Kraken 6-2 behind career-best 4 points from Matt Coronato

Posted - Oct. 30, 2026 at 9:23 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Calgary Flames' Matt Coronato, left, celebrates after his goal with teammate Matvei Gridin, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Calgary Flames' Matt Coronato, left, celebrates after his goal with teammate Matvei Gridin, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

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CALGARY, Alberta — Matt Coronato had a career-high four points with a goal and three assists to lead the Calgary Flames over the Seattle Kraken 6-2 on Friday night.

Joel Farabee added a goal and two assists as the Flames won their fifth straight home game. Morgan Frost and Matvei Gridin each provided a goal and an assist. Aydar Suniev and Ryan Strome also scored for Calgary.

Freddy Gaudreau got his team-leading seventh goal and Mackie Samoskevich also scored for the Kraken, who twice beat Calgary 6-1 during the opening week of the season.

Flames goalie Dustin Wolf, making his first start since Oct. 15, stopped 20 shots to improve to 2-4-0.

Philipp Grubauer started for the Kraken but was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots. Joey Daccord made 11 saves in relief.

Mikael Backlund's assist on Farabee's goal gave him 610 points (234 goals, 376 assists). That moved Backlund ahead of Johnny Gaudreau into sole possession of fifth place on Calgary's career scoring list. He is six points behind Joe Nieuwendyk for fourth.

The Flames, who never trailed, finished 2 for 2 on the power play to improve to a sizzling 9 for 20 over their last seven games.

Seattle has allowed 10 power-play goals in 17 attempts over the last six games.

Calgary was coming off a 4-0 loss Wednesday at Edmonton that ended the Flames' four-game winning streak.

Kraken: Host the Flames next Wednesday.

Flames: Open a road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.

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