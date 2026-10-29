Kings beat Senators 6-5 in OT after blowing a 4-goal lead in the 3rd period

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

LOS ANGLES — Quinton Byfield scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Ottawa Senators 6-5 on Thursday night after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period.

Byfield beat goalie Samuel Ersson with a snap shot from the high slot, with Drew Doughty picking up his third assist of the night on the play.

Erik Haula tied it for Los Angeles on a first-period power play and Trevor Moore, Mikey Anderson, Joel Armia and Artemi Panarin scored in the second to make it 5-1. Panarin capped the run on a power play after Ottawa's Hayden Hodgson was tossed for boarding defenseman Brandt Clarke.

Clarke missed the rest of the game because of an upper-body injury.

Ottawa roared back in the third, with Shane Pinto tying it at 5 with 1:40 left and Ersson off for an extra attacker.

Dylan Cozens scored twice in the period and Drake Batherson also connected. Cozens and Batherson struck in a 33-second span, and Cozens cut it to a goal with 7:26 remaining. Tyler Kleven opened the scoring for Ottawa in the first period.

Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves for Los Angeles.

Jonas Johansson stopped 12 of 16 shots before giving way to Ersson in the second. Ersson made 20 saves on 22 shots.

Senators: At San Jose on Saturday.

Kings: Host Buffalo on Saturday.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here