Cache Valley Humanitarian Center turns volunteer hours into millions of dollars in aid

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

LOGAN — A nonprofit in Cache Valley has produced more than $2 million worth of items for people in need, relying on thousands of volunteer hours to help meet needs throughout the region.

The Cache Valley Humanitarian Center began operating July 1, 2021, with a $2,000 startup grant from two Logan Rotary Clubs. Modeled after the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center, it was co-founded by Dwight Whittaker and his wife, Kay, who moved to Cache Valley from the Idaho Falls area.

Today, the center serves communities from Wellsville to Preston, Idaho, working with about 30 nonprofit organizations and three school districts to identify needs and determine where its products can help.

"The value of all the items that we've produced over the five years ... exceeds $2 million," said Whittaker, the center's executive director and co-founder.

Handmade items help meet community needs

Volunteers produce newborn kits, back-to-school kits, hygiene kits, sleeping mats and quilts. The items help people who are experiencing poverty, living on low incomes or struggling with homelessness.

Since opening, the center has recorded about 45,000 hours of volunteer service, according to Whittaker. For 97-year-old volunteer Cloteel Liechty, the opportunity to help others is also personally rewarding.

"It's just so enlightening. It makes my day," Liechty said. "I have fun people. We're serving somebody else, and it's just great to be with such a wonderful group of people."

Volunteer Joylynn Nelson said the experience can have a positive effect on those who give their time.

"I feel like anybody that comes here gets that uplift, gets that feeling of, 'OK, I've done something good today,'" Nelson said.

Humanitarian center welcomes volunteers and donations

Mary Ann Clark, a supervisor and secretary at the center, invites others to find ways to give back.

"I would encourage anyone who has some time to look for places to volunteer, because it's giving back. Our community is wonderful," Clark said.

The center welcomes individual volunteers and groups, particularly youth groups. It also accepts donations to support its ongoing work.