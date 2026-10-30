Utah single mom turns birthday party hobby into thriving events business with reality TV clients

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Kenzie Bates began by throwing birthday parties for family while she worked multiple jobs on the side. Now, the single mom runs a thriving event business, and her client list includes reality TV stars.

Bates is the one who makes a party look effortless, from the tables to the florals to the bar. In January, her team was hired to turn the grand opening of Fashionphile, a luxury purse store in Utah County, into a party.

"Essentially, what we do is we come up with a color palette, design and a plan for different entertainment, things that will happen this evening at the event," she said.

The business grew from a small idea. Friends and family told her she should do it for a living, but Bates said she didn't think anyone would pay for it.

So she went after the clients she wanted.

"It might have been doing an event at a lower cost to get some very great photos of the event to be able to post on social media and get in front of them," she said.

The work started building, and so did her goals. Five years ago, she made a promise to herself.

"If I work with a specific clientele, I know I've made it," Bates said.

One of those moments came when "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Bronwyn Newport hosted one of her parties.

"I had to just pinch myself today and say, 'I'm here!'" Bates said.

She has also planned parties for stars of the reality TV show "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

Guests see the glamor, but there's a lot going on behind the scenes.

"It doesn't matter how hard we plan, there's always something that we have to work around," Bates said.

It's all for the moment guests walk in the door.

"From the drinks to the food, I want them to feel that VIP experience," she said.

Getting here wasn't easy.

"I'm a single mom now, and I didn't have a lot of support," Bates said. "I think it took a lot of sacrifice."

And for Bates, the party is just getting started.

"People come and they leave happy," she said. "I feel really fortunate to be able to provide that to people."