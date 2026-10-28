Cornell to begin vote on no-confidence measure over handling of sexual assault allegations

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ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell University faculty will meet Wednesday to conclude debate and begin voting on a proposed no-confidence resolution in the university's administration following widespread frustration over its response to a woman who reported she was gang raped at a campus fraternity house in 2024.

The meeting comes after an Oct. 14 Faculty Senate meeting at which angry members confronted Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff about the university's handling of the allegations.

The meeting was closed to the media, but in an audio recording obtained by the Associated Press, Kotlikoff acknowledged some missteps, defended his leadership and asked for more time to push for cultural changes in student social life and make reforms. He urged faculty to have confidence in his leadership, pointing to an independent investigation into the university's handling of the case that he said could lead to meaningful reforms.

A woman identified in court documents by the pseudonym Jane Doe filed a lawsuit last month alleging that seven Chi Phi fraternity members sexually assaulted or exploited her in October 2024 and that Cornell mishandled her complaints. All seven men have denied her allegations.

The criminal investigation by Cornell's police department stalled after the district attorney declined to pursue charges. In a New York Times interview, Kotlikoff said he never followed up to learn what had happened to the woman or the investigation.

Asked by a faculty member whether he read the Cornell Police Department's report on the rape allegations, Kotlikoff acknowledged he had not, but said that was because the police investigation was confidential and university policy is that top administrators shouldn't have a role in criminal investigations.

"I really reject the idea that I had no interest in it or was not concerned about it," Kotlikoff said.

He insisted experienced leadership was necessary to confront problems. Replacing a president would harm Cornell's reputation, Kotlikoff said.

Faculty also questioned Cornell's handling of a disciplined student's return to campus, including his assignment to a shared dorm room with a roommate unaware of his disciplinary history.

After Kotlikoff left the Oct. 14 meeting, a string of faculty speakers said they had lost confidence in the administration's ability to combat sexual assault on campus. Some Faculty Senate members warned that a hasty no-confidence vote would do little to address the underlying problems.

Wednesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. MDT) and will be closed to the public and media. Electronic voting will open afterward and remain open through Nov. 6. Individual votes will be anonymous.

A no-confidence vote by the faculty would be largely symbolic, but could send a message to the university's trustees, who ultimately decide who leads it.

Kotlikoff became the university's interim president in July 2024 and took the job permanently last year.

He's faced challenges including a dining and custodial workers strike, ire over his decision last year to pay $60 million to resolve Trump administration civil rights investigations, and accusations from activists that his administration stifled campus protests.