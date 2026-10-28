Utah State University sets enrollment record as concurrent enrollment grows

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LOGAN — Utah State University has set a new record for fall 2026 enrollment, with 32,286 students enrolled this semester. That's an 8% increase over fall 2025, with growth attributed in part to concurrent enrollment and the university's statewide and online options, according to a recently released report.

Katie Jo North, the associate vice president of strategic enrollment management at USU, said the university faced several challenges, including changes in missionary age and a declining number of high school graduates in general.

"But overall, we were able to see increases in enrollment through our statewide and online options and through concurrent enrollment. Those were two big opportunities that increased our enrollment this year," North said.

Concurrent enrollment offers a head start on college

Concurrent enrollment allows high school students to earn both high school and college credit for the same course while in high school. The program can also help students save money by earning college credits before graduating from high school. For Ian Capener, a college freshman from Brigham City who took concurrent enrollment classes while attending Box Elder High School, the cost was a major benefit.

Students walk between classes at Utah State University in Logan. (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

"College is expensive," Capener said. "That's kind of a well-known fact: College is expensive. But concurrent enrollment is very cheap."

River Goring, a college senior from Logan who took college classes while attending Logan High School, said the program allows students to work toward two educational goals at the same time.

"You kill two birds with one stone," Goring said. "You get the academic learning that you need in high school to graduate with your high school diploma, but you're also just setting yourself up for success in college. ... It's a no-brainer. You've got to do it."

Toni Gibbons, the director of concurrent enrollment at USU, said Utah has invested in giving students access to college-level coursework while they're still in high school.

"The state of Utah is a frontrunner in the concurrent enrollment world across the nation, so they've just put a lot of resources behind it, and they feel like it's really important for students to have access to college coursework early and to set them up for success," Gibbons said.

USU works to create more pathways to college

North said concurrent enrollment is one part of the university's effort to reach students earlier and provide different ways to pursue higher education because the traditional four-year route is not as common anymore.

"They're not all doing that. They're working. They're having different opportunities. And so we're trying to meet them where they are, whether they want to start at a technical program or to a PhD. We want to meet them in those different avenues. With that, one of the things that we're trying to do is get to them earlier," North said.

North compared the college journey to an interstate, saying USU is trying to make multiple onramps available because students no longer follow just one traditional path to a degree.

Both students encouraged others to consider concurrent enrollment.

"Take concurrent enrollment, alright? It'll save you time. It'll set you up for success. And they're a lot of fun," Goring said.

Old Main at Utah State University in Logan. (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

"Super helpful," Capener added. "My advice would be: there's no reason not to."

The university also reported that 22% of its new students are the first in their families to pursue a college education.