Utah mom launches gratitude campaign with goal of 10,000 thank-you cards

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PARK CITY — A Park City woman is trying to break a world record simply by saying, "Thank you."

Jenn Drummond is launching a card-writing initiative focused on gratitude. From now until the end of November, the mother of seven says she plans to write 10,000 thank-you notes.

She's encouraging Utahns to join in the action by writing a thank-you note to a coach, teacher, friend or anyone who has made a positive impact on their lives.

Her "thankful and thoughtful" initiative is launching in collaboration with her app, Somedays, which encourages people to stop putting off life goals and act. After writing cards, participants can log them on the Somedays website.

Groups are also encouraged to share card-writing parties on social media, using #LiveSomedays or by tagging @live.somedays on Instagram.

Speaking to KSL, Drummond said her inspiration comes from losing her mountaineering mentor, Todd Passey, who died unexpectedly in a ski accident before she could thank him for his influence on her.

The card-writing initiative aims to help people express appreciation before it's too late.

"My kids and I were talking about, like ... instead of us just writing cards, we invite everyone in our community to write cards, and we try to write 10,000 thank-you cards to people who have helped us," Drummond said.

"I believe that if we get 10,000, Todd is going to be able to feel it up in heaven."

On Monday, Drummond hosted two card-writing parties — one in Salt Lake City and one in Park City — to get the ball rolling.

By midday, she said the groups had already finished close to 700 cards written in person at the events, which will be collected and mailed.

The Park City mother of seven says she is already a two-time Guinness World Records holder, having summited dozens of mountains around the world. In 2023, she became the first woman and second person to complete the Seven Second Summits, climbing the second-highest peak on each of the seven continents.

In June, she set another record for climbing three peaks on three continents in just 60 days. She finished the journey in Alaska by climbing Mount Denali with her son.

Drummond says she hopes her latest endeavor will remind people how important gratitude is.

"When you start looking for it, you start finding it, and then it starts to multiply," she said. "And when you write a note to somebody, you feel good writing it, they feel great receiving it."