Man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars on US-6

SILVER SUMMIT, Utah County — A man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles, including at least one that was described as a "boulder," was arrested at gunpoint over the weekend.

Nicholas Sean-Leo Proulx, 37, of Salt Lake City, was booked into the Utah County Jail Saturday night for investigation of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and aggravated disorderly conduct on a street.

Police were called about 7:40 p.m. Saturday on a report of a man "jumping out in front of cars" on U.S. 6 near Silver Summit, who was also "throwing rocks at vehicles and had damaged the windshield of a car. Another caller also reported that the subject had thrown a rock at their vehicle as well and had made a dent in the vehicle," according to a police booking affidavit.

Police searched the area near the Utah and Wasatch County border, including using a drone to look for the man, the affidavit states.

"Dispatch advised us that they had at least four calls on the subject. Dispatch also advised the subject's last known location was towards the top of the canyon near the county line. I called one of the victims, and the victim described that while they were traveling up the canyon towards Price, a male in dark clothing threw a boulder at their vehicle," according to the affidavit. "The victim advised that the subject had been standing on the westbound shoulder and had thrown a large boulder at their windshield. The boulder had damaged the victim's windshield."

Despite searching the area, police could not find the man and the search was called off.

But as a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was driving away from the scene, a man walking in the shoulder of the road waved him down, the affidavit states.

"I notified dispatch that I had located the subject, and the other officers arrived on scene. When I turned around, I could not see where the subject went, and all of us began to search the area again. Within a couple of minutes, another officer had located the subject as the subject was now walking toward us on the eastbound shoulder. The subject was shouting and saying something about someone being after him," police noted in their affidavit.

The man also told police to "quit harassing him." Police ordered Proulx, at gunpoint, to get on the ground and placed him under arrest about 90 minutes after the initial 911 call.