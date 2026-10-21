Man accused of throwing rocks at vehicles in Utah County, including one the size of a head

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah County — A man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles in Utah County — including one estimated to be the size of a human head — is now facing several felony charges.

Nicholas Sean-Leo Proulx, 37, whose home address is listed in court documents as the homeless shelter in Salt Lake City, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with four counts of aggravated assault and criminal mischief, third-degree felonies; and three additional counts of criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.

On Saturday, about 7:40 p.m., multiple drivers called police to report a man "jumping in front of cars and throwing rocks at cars" on U.S. 6 near Soldier Summit, according to charging documents.

One caller "reported that she was driving eastbound when she saw the suspect standing by the side of the road with a large boulder, about the size of a human head, in his hands," the charges state. "As (she) drove by, the individual threw the boulder at her vehicle, hitting and breaking (her) windshield on the driver's side."

The woman had to pick "windshield glass" out of her knuckles and her lip, the charges state.

A second victim was driving with her 15-year-old niece when Proulx allegedly threw a rock at her car and damaged its roof, charging documents state.

"A third report was from (a driver), who saw the car in front of him suddenly swerve. (He) then saw the defendant throw something at his vehicle, causing a small crack in the windshield," the charges state.

A fourth person, a passenger in another vehicle, saw someone throw an object at her vehicle. "They heard a loud noise and felt something hit the vehicle, and later found about $2,000 in damage to the driver's side of the car," the charges state.

Police searched the area near the Utah and Wasatch County border, including using a drone to look for the man, a police booking affidavit states. The search was called off after police did not find anyone.

But as a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was driving away from the scene, a man walking in the shoulder of the road waved him down, the affidavit states.

The man, later identified as Proulx, told police to "quit harassing him." Police ordered Proulx, at gunpoint, to get on the ground and arrested him about 90 minutes after the initial 911 call.