Friends remember Park City pilot Ryan Cutter

PARK CITY — Friends and colleagues gathered Saturday to remember Ryan Cutter, a 46-year-old Park City helicopter pilot who died while fighting a wildfire in California, celebrating a life defined by adventure, loyalty and a deep commitment to others.

Cutter died in late September when his helicopter crashed while fighting the Dome Fire in Yosemite National Park. He was one of two helicopter pilots killed in the crash.

During a memorial service and celebration of life Saturday, those who knew Cutter remembered not only his work flying into dangerous conditions to fight wildfires, but also the friendships he built and the everyday moments that made him special.

For his friend Adam, one of Cutter's defining qualities was his commitment to protecting the people who worked alongside him.

"We do everything we can to save someone's life, but we never put the crew's life at risk. I knew that was just him," Adam said.

Another speaker at the memorial reflected on the adventurous life Cutter led.

"Ryan lived a life most of us could only dream about. He flew helicopters, fought wildfires and embraced adventure every chance he got," the speaker said.

Cutter enjoyed outdoor activities, including backcountry skiing and base jumping. But friends said his impact went beyond the adventures he pursued.

Helicopters fly over the celebration of life for Ryan Cutter, in Park City, Saturday. Cutter died in late September while fighting the Dome Fire in California. (Photo: Nathan Riser, KSL)

One speaker remembered how Cutter could turn simple moments into lasting memories.

"Ryan had a gift of making ordinary days memorable. He could turn a bike ride into an adventure, a ski day into a story," the speaker said.

For Adam, Cutter's loyalty was another quality that would stay with him long after his friend's death.

"He was the most loyal person I've ever met in my life," Adam said.

Chad Walker, a friend and co-worker, remembered how Cutter made a point of checking in on the people closest to him, even when life got busy.

"The other thing he was better at flying was being my friend. No matter what he was doing, he would always check in to see how I was doing," Walker said.

As friends and loved ones gathered to honor Cutter, the service included bagpipes and helicopters flying overhead, reflecting the life and work that had brought so many people together.

People gather at the celebration of life for Ryan Cutter, in Park City, Saturday. Cutter died in late September while fighting the Dome Fire in California. (Photo: Nathan Riser, KSL)

Walker closed his tribute with a message that captured both the pain of losing his friend and the gratitude he felt for having known him.

"It'll be weird without flying with you anymore, but it was absolutely awesome that I got to call you my friend," Walker said.

For those who gathered in Park City, Cutter's legacy is not defined solely by the risks he took as a pilot. It also lives on through the friendships he built, the people he looked out for and the memories he leaves behind.