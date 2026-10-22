France reports first human Shamonda virus case

Updated - Oct. 22, 2026 at 2:35 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 22, 2026 at 2:23 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS, Oct 22 — French health authorities said ​they had detected the Shamonda virus usually affecting livestock ‌in a human for the first time in ⁠a patient ​who later died, ⁠while adding that they ‌saw no risk ‌to the general population at ⁠this stage.

Shamonda ⁠virus is an insect-borne Orthobunyavirus primarily affecting livestock, particularly cattle, and transmitted by biting midges.

First identified in Nigeria in the mid-1960s, ‌it has since ​been detected sporadically in animals in Africa and Japan. It has been spreading among several European countries this year.

The virus had until now been considered non-transmissible ​to humans, the French ‌government said.

The ‌leading ⁠hypothesis is that the patient may have been infected in eastern France, where the virus had ‌been circulating among ​animals during spring ‌and summer 2026.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Sybille de la Hamaide and Makini ​Brice)

Most recent Lifestyle stories

Related topics

Lifestyle
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  