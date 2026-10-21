Roche third-quarter sales beat forecast with growth across divisions, currency boost

Updated - Oct. 21, 2026 at 11:47 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 11:16 p.m.

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The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018.

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

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ZURICH/ LONDON, Oct 22 - Roche slightly beat third-quarter sales ​expectations on Thursday, lifted by steady demand across its pharmaceuticals and diagnostics ‌units and relief from months of currency headwinds.

Group sales ⁠reached 16.13 billion Swiss ​francs ($19.61 billion), up ⁠7% at constant exchange rates and ‌topping an average ‌analyst estimate of 15.75 billion francs, according ⁠to a company ⁠compiled consensus.

The Basel-based drugmaker confirmed its full-year targets, with Chief Executive Thomas Schinecker adding that the company now aims to bring up to 20 new medicines to ‌market by 2030.

Roche benefited ​from a stabilising dollar against the Swiss franc after a prolonged exchange-rate drag, a key dynamic given North America accounts for nearly half of group revenue.

Top-selling therapies led the pharmaceutical expansion: multiple sclerosis ​treatment Ocrevus rose 9% at constant currencies, ‌while haemophilia ‌medicine ⁠Hemlibra gained 13% from the year-ago period.

Asthma and food-allergy drug Xolair fell short of market forecasts, posting third-quarter sales of 848 ‌million francs against expectations ​of 925 million ‌francs.

(Reporting by Patrick ⁠Wingrove and ​Marleen Kaesebier; Editing by Linda Pasquini and Jacqueline ​Wong)

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