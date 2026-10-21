New Zealand's Fisher & Paykel Healthcare hit by cyber breach

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Oct 22 — Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare on Thursday said it was made aware of unauthorized and unlawful access to a subset of company files and two employee email accounts.
Here are the details:
• Some of the files accessed contained personally identifiable information and the company is in the process of informing the people affected. It said it has notified the relevant authorities
• "There is no evidence that the unlawful activity compromised the company's system that maintains patient data," the New Zealand company said.
• Fisher & Paykel, which makes devices to treat obstructive sleep apnea, said there has been no impact on the company's products, manufacturing operations or supply chain
• The company said it believes the incident is contained, with no evidence of ransomware or malware identified, and that it expects no material financial impact
• The incident comes a day after government websites in Europe and elsewhere went offline, when the disclosure of critical flaws in a widely used programming language sent site operators worldwide scrambling to protect their systems
• Shares of the company fell as much as 1.5% to NZ$48.68 during the session.
(Reporting by Tejas Harish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed and Ronojoy Mazumdar)