New Zealand's Fisher & Paykel Healthcare hit by cyber breach

Updated - Oct. 21, 2026 at 7:16 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 2:45 p.m.

ReutersReuters
 

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 22 — Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare on Thursday ​said it was made aware of unauthorized and unlawful access to a subset of ‌company files and two employee email accounts.

Here are the details:

• ⁠Some of the files ​accessed contained personally identifiable ⁠information and the company is in the ‌process of informing ‌the people affected. It said it has ⁠notified the relevant authorities

• "There ⁠is no evidence that the unlawful activity compromised the company's system that maintains patient data," the New Zealand company said.

• Fisher & Paykel, which makes devices to treat obstructive sleep apnea, ‌said there has been no ​impact on the company's products, manufacturing operations or supply chain

• The company said it believes the incident is contained, with no evidence of ransomware or malware identified, and that it expects no material financial impact

• The incident comes ​a day after government websites in Europe ‌and elsewhere went ‌offline, ⁠when the disclosure of critical flaws in a widely used programming language sent site operators worldwide scrambling to protect their systems

• Shares of the ‌company fell as much ​as 1.5% to NZ$48.68 ‌during the session.

(Reporting ⁠by Tejas ​Harish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed and ​Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Most recent Science stories

Related topics

ScienceLifestyle

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  