Haemonetics says FDA clears vascular closure device

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Oct 19 — Haemonetics said on Monday the US Food and Drug Administration approved its device designed to seal arterial openings created during minimally invasive heart and vascular procedures.
Shares of the medical technology company rose about 1.2% in extended trading.
• The device, PerQseal Elite, uses a fully absorbable patch that dissolves over time and does not leave a permanent implant in the body
• Haemonetics obtained the technology as part of its January 2026 acquisition of Ireland-based Vivasure Medical
• FDA's approval covers use of the device with large access sheaths commonly used in structural heart and endovascular procedures
• Haemonetics said physicians can confirm if bleeding has stopped without losing guidewire access during the procedure
• The company also said it will present additional clinical data at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference later this month
• Haemonetics sells blood collection, blood management and interventional medical products, including vascular closure technologies used in cardiovascular procedures
(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)