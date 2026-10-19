EyePoint to halve workforce after experimental drug fails second late-stage trial

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Oct 19 — EyePoint on Monday said it would cut about 53% of its workforce and stop studies of its experimental drug for an age-related vision disease after a second late-stage trial failed.
Its shares tanked more than 75% in premarket trading.
• The trial tested EyePoint's Duravyu against Regeneron's blockbuster eye medicine Eylea in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in older adults
• While patients given Duravyu showed improved vision, the drug failed to prove as effective as the standard treatment in preserving eyesight, EyePoint said
• The company had 214 full-time US employees as of February 27, according to a regulatory filing
• The setback follows a similar failure in August, when Duravyu missed the main goal in an identical late-stage study
• JonesTrading analyst Debanjana Chatterjee said she does not "see an immediate regulatory path forward in wet AMD despite strong secondary endpoint results," following the failures
• EyePoint expects reducing the workforce and ending trials to save about $30 million annually, despite roughly $9 million in severance charges
• It added it would shift focus to developing Duravyu for diabetic macular edema, another retinal disease, with late-stage trial results expected in late 2027
(Reporting by Kamal Choudhury in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda and Joyjeet Das)