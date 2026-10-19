Unilever to sell Welly bandage brand to Forward Consumer Partners

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 19 — Unilever said on Monday it has ​agreed to sell Welly Health PBC to private-equity firm Forward Consumer ‌Partners, but did not disclose financial terms of ⁠the sale.

The consumer ​products giant had ⁠acquired a majority stake in the ‌US brand, ‌known for its colorful adhesive bandages, ⁠in 2021 from ⁠Welly co-founder Eric Ryan for an undisclosed price.

• The deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is expected to close in the fourth ‌quarter, subject to customary ​closing conditions

• Separately, Forward Consumer Partners announced that Ryan will return to the business as a strategic advisor and a member of the board

• Unilever, the maker of Knorr stock ​cubes and Hellmann's mayonnaise, has been ‌shifting towards ‌beauty ⁠and well-being brands under CEO Fernando Fernandez

• Forward said the acquisition of Welly would mark its first investment in ‌the consumer health ​sector

(Reporting by Ankita Bora ‌in Bengaluru ⁠and Abigail ​Summerville in New York; Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)