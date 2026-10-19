China's Hansoh Pharma strikes drug deal with Roche worth over $15 billion

Updated - Oct. 19, 2026 at 4:58 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 4:30 a.m.

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The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020.

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

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Oct 19 — China's Hansoh Pharmaceutical said on ​Monday its units have entered into a partnership and licensing deal ‌with Roche, potentially worth more than $15 billion, ⁠that covers a ​portfolio of antibody-drug ⁠conjugate programs.

As part of the ‌deal with the ‌Swiss drugmaker's unit F. Hoffmann-La ⁠Roche, Hansoh will ⁠receive an upfront payment of $400 million, a first anniversary payment of $110 million, and further milestone payments.

The two companies have previously partnered on ‌colorectal cancer treatments.

Hansoh will ​lead early development of the programs until global Phase Ia clinical trials are complete. Roche will then develop them worldwide, apart from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and ​Taiwan, where Hansoh will keep ‌the rights ‌to ⁠develop, register and sell them.

The Chinese company also has the option to take part in developing up ‌to two programs ​outside those markets.

(Reporting ‌by Nichiket Sunil ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo and Sonia ​Cheema)

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