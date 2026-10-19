China's Hansoh Pharma strikes drug deal with Roche worth over $15 billion

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Oct 19 — China's Hansoh Pharmaceutical said on ​Monday its units have entered into a partnership and licensing deal ‌with Roche, potentially worth more than $15 billion, ⁠that covers a ​portfolio of antibody-drug ⁠conjugate programs.

As part of the ‌deal with the ‌Swiss drugmaker's unit F. Hoffmann-La ⁠Roche, Hansoh will ⁠receive an upfront payment of $400 million, a first anniversary payment of $110 million, and further milestone payments.

The two companies have previously partnered on ‌colorectal cancer treatments.

Hansoh will ​lead early development of the programs until global Phase Ia clinical trials are complete. Roche will then develop them worldwide, apart from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and ​Taiwan, where Hansoh will keep ‌the rights ‌to ⁠develop, register and sell them.

The Chinese company also has the option to take part in developing up ‌to two programs ​outside those markets.

(Reporting ‌by Nichiket Sunil ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo and Sonia ​Cheema)