One more chance to participate in canoe cleanup of the Jordan River

Posted - Oct. 15, 2026 at 2:30 p.m.

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Jon Christensen, left, and Porter Roddy pick up trash in the Jordan River in Salt Lake City on April 28. The final volunteer opportunity for 2026 is Oct. 24.

Jon Christensen, left, and Porter Roddy pick up trash in the Jordan River in Salt Lake City on April 28. The final volunteer opportunity for 2026 is Oct. 24. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — The Jordan River Commission and Salt Lake City Public Lands will hold their final Canoe Cleanup Event for this year on Oct. 24.

Multiple stormwater drains empty into the Jordan River, and some of the litter and debris comes from those drains.

There's also some litter from visitors who accidentally leave their trash. Other litter is thrown into the river intentionally.

People walk along the Jordan River Trail in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 2.
People walk along the Jordan River Trail in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 2. (Photo: Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News)

Because of the river's steep banks and limited access points, the use of canoes is in some cases the only way to effectively remove trash, the Jordan River Commission said.

Organizers said that while it'll be an adventurous day on the water, volunteers should prepare and dress for messy and muddy conditions.

A Lime scooter is hoisted from the Jordan River during the annual Larry H. Miller Week of Service in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
A Lime scooter is hoisted from the Jordan River during the annual Larry H. Miller Week of Service in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Space is limited. Those who want to volunteer can register on the Jordan River Commission's website.

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