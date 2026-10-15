Human cases of West Nile virus rise in Europe, with 141 dead in 2026, report says

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Oct 15 — The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Thursday that as of early October, 18 European countries had reported 1,855 people being infected by the West Nile virus since the beginning of 2026, including 141 deaths.
"In 2026, WNV has reached record levels in Europe, with the number of human cases and animal outbreaks surpassing historical records," Giusi Amore, Scientific Officer in EFSA's Biological Hazards and Animal Health & Welfare unit, told Reuters.
• The number of human cases in Europe increased by 769 since the previous report in September
• The number of cases reported in the EU/EEA, at 1,715, is well above the average of 693 cases over the past decade, the report says
• Greece and France reported their highest numbers of human cases ever, at 445 and 144 respectively, while Italy remains the most affected European country with 748 cases
• Fifteen European countries reported 511 outbreaks in animals from the horse family and 595 outbreaks among birds
• Transmission season of the mosquito-borne virus is nearing its end, but low-level transmission may continue in the coming weeks
(Reporting by Margaux Perrin in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)