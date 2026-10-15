Human cases of West Nile virus rise in Europe, with 141 dead in 2026, report says

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Oct 15 — The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and ​the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Thursday that as of ‌early October, 18 European countries had reported 1,855 people being ⁠infected by the ​West Nile virus since the ⁠beginning of 2026, including 141 deaths.

"In 2026, WNV ‌has reached ‌record levels in Europe, with the number of ⁠human cases and animal ⁠outbreaks surpassing historical records," Giusi Amore, Scientific Officer in EFSA's Biological Hazards and Animal Health & Welfare unit, told Reuters.

• The number of human cases in Europe increased by 769 since the ‌previous report in September

• The ​number of cases reported in the EU/EEA, at 1,715, is well above the average of 693 cases over the past decade, the report says

• Greece and France reported their highest numbers of human cases ever, at 445 ​and 144 respectively, while Italy remains the most ‌affected European country ‌with ⁠748 cases

• Fifteen European countries reported 511 outbreaks in animals from the horse family and 595 outbreaks among birds

• Transmission season of the mosquito-borne ‌virus is nearing its ​end, but low-level transmission ‌may continue in ⁠the coming ​weeks

(Reporting by Margaux Perrin in Gdansk, editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)