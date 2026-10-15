EMA panel backs approval of Revolution's pancreatic cancer drug

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Oct 15 — A European Medicines Agency committee on Thursday recommended approval of Revolution Medicines' Rasonque in the EU for adults with pancreatic cancer that has spread and worsened after at least one prior treatment.
Rasonque was approved in the US in August using an expedited review process. The drug works by blocking RAS proteins, which can drive cancer-cell growth.
The drug was tested in a late-stage study of 500 patients, most with a RAS G12 mutation, whose cancer had progressed after earlier treatment.
Patients receiving Rasonque lived for a median of 12.4 months, compared with 6.7 months for those receiving chemotherapy.
Revolution Medicines did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Padmanabhan Ananthan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)