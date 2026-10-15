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Oct 15 — A European Medicines Agency ​committee on Thursday recommended approval of Revolution Medicines' Rasonque ‌in the EU for adults with ⁠pancreatic cancer ​that has ⁠spread and worsened after ‌at least ‌one prior treatment.

Rasonque was approved ⁠in the ⁠US in August using an expedited review process. The drug works by blocking RAS proteins, which can drive ‌cancer-cell growth.

The drug ​was tested in a late-stage study of 500 patients, most with a RAS G12 mutation, whose cancer had progressed after earlier treatment.

Patients receiving ​Rasonque lived for ‌a median ‌of ⁠12.4 months, compared with 6.7 months for those receiving chemotherapy.

Revolution Medicines did not immediately ‌respond to Reuters ​request for ‌comment.

(Reporting by ⁠Padmanabhan ​Ananthan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay ​Kishore)