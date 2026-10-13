Lonza sets new mid-term targets, confirms 2026 outlook

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Oct 14 — Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza set new mid-term ​targets and confirmed its 2026 outlook on Wednesday ahead of its capital markets day, while saying third-quarter ‌performance was in line with expectations across its business areas.

Lonza ⁠is seeking to become ​a pure-play drug manufacturer ⁠once it finalizes the planned sale of its ‌Capsules & Health Ingredients ‌business. Closing of the $3 billion deal, agreed with ⁠Lone Star Funds in March, ⁠is expected by the end of 2026.

• Lonza continues to guide for a 2026 core EBITDA margin of 33% to 34%, having lifted the guidance in July

• For the medium-term, it targets ‌constant-currency organic sales growth ​of 10% to 13%, core EBITDA growth ahead of sales growth, and a core EBITDA margin in a high thirties percentage

• "We are ready to double down on bolt-on acquisitions in line with the One Lonza strategy," Lonza said in a ​presentation

• Lonza said its key biologics site in Vacaville could reach ‌peak sales of ‌up ⁠to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) in the early 2030s at constant exchange rates

• CFO Philippe Deecke said in July that Vacaville sales would remain broadly ‌flat through 2028, ​with more meaningful growth expected ‌after that

($1 = 0.8317 ⁠Swiss ​francs)

(Reporting by Kira Britten and Marleen Kaesebier, editing by ​Milla Nissi-Prussak)