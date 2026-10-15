'Whalefall' film dives deep into father-son bonds within a whale tale

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LOS ANGELES, Oct 15 — For Austin Abrams, Disney's 20th Century Studios survival film "Whalefall" is ​about more than just a young man being trapped inside an enormous sperm whale.

"I feel like what... drew interest for me was ‌this insane story about getting swallowed by a whale," the "Euphoria" actor told Reuters.

However, what kept Abrams' attention ⁠was the complex father-son relationship at ​the heart of the story.

"Whalefall," which ⁠arrives in theaters on Friday, follows Jay Gardiner, played by Abrams, a ‌young man who dives ‌off California's Central Coast in search of his father's remains, only ⁠to be swallowed by a massive sperm ⁠whale.

With just one hour of oxygen left, Jay realizes that the stern lessons his father taught him about the ocean and diving may be his only chance of survival.

The film, directed by Brian Duffield, who co-wrote the screenplay with Daniel Kraus, is based on Kraus' novel of the ‌same name.

Abrams stars alongside Josh Brolin, who plays Jay's ​father, Mitt Gardiner.

"There's not a dearth of love that the father has for the son or that the son has for the father," Brolin said. "It's just where they're meeting in their lives."

Through a series of flashbacks, the film explores the turbulent bond between Jay and Mitt, revealing how Mitt's relentless drive to make his son share his obsession with the ocean ​helped fuel their complex relationship.

Kraus said the idea for "Whalefall" came from a viral video ‌of a humpback ‌whale surfacing ⁠near a kayaker, who briefly ended up in the whale's mouth.

His research led him to sperm whales, whose throats are large enough to swallow prey such as giant squid or, in the case of his novel, a person.

"So that ‌was the inspiration for the ​plot," Kraus added, noting that the film ‌truly came together when ⁠he decided to ​center it on a parent-child dynamic.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross; Editing by ​Nia Williams)