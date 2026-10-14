High school football: Week 10 schedule, streams, and scores

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SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 10 high school football games across the state.

KSL Sports' Game Night Live: Mountain Ridge at Westlake

Why did we choose this game?

Mountain Ridge is going for an undefeated regular season and a No. 1 standing in 6A when the Sentinels travel to Herriman Thursday night. And Westlake will have a tough challenge on its hands against a Mountain Ridge team who averages 51 points per game, while allowing just 5.6 points in region play.

Westlake is just averaging 19.2 points while giving up 15.2 points while riding a 4-1 record in region play.

To watch the game live, click on the video player above, or here.

Other games we'll be watching this week:

Wed: Bountiful at Olympus (7 p.m., WATCH)

Bountiful at Olympus (7 p.m., WATCH) Wed: Alta at Brighton (7 p.m., WATCH)

Alta at Brighton (7 p.m., WATCH) Wed: Lehi at Corner Canyon (7 p.m., WATCH)

Lehi at Corner Canyon (7 p.m., WATCH) Wed: Davis at Weber (7 p.m., WATCH)

Davis at Weber (7 p.m., WATCH) Wed: Crimson Cliffs at Pine View (7 p.m., WATCH)

Crimson Cliffs at Pine View (7 p.m., WATCH) Wed: Desert Hills at Hurricane (7 p.m., WATCH)

Desert Hills at Hurricane (7 p.m., WATCH) Thurs: Bingham at Lone Peak (7 p.m., WATCH)

Bingham at Lone Peak (7 p.m., WATCH) Thurs: Morgan at Logan (7 p.m., WATCH)

Morgan at Logan (7 p.m., WATCH) Thurs: Kanab at Summit Academy (7 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.