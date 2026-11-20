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SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the high school football playoff games across the state.

Games we'll be watching on Friday:

5A Final: Orem vs. West (11 a.m., WATCH)

Orem vs. West (11 a.m., WATCH) 6A Final: Corner Canyon vs. Skyridge (2:30 p.m., WATCH)

Corner Canyon vs. Skyridge (2:30 p.m., WATCH) 4A Final: Skyline vs. Ridgeline (6:30 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.