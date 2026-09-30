Cafe Rio Players of the Game: Jackson Carruth and Jaxon Pehrson

DRAPER — Corner Cayon started its season with a dominant non-region schedule and looked to continue that dominance against Lone Peak to open region play.

Jaxon Pehrson was limited in passing all night and went 4-of-9 for 70 yards and an interception, but turned heads with his legs en route to 66 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Pehrson's performance was complimented by his teammate Jackson Carruth, who had 125 rushing yards on 30 carries to help the Chargers defeat Lone Peak 37-14 in its Week 6 battle.

"There's neither Jackson's without the (offensive) line," Carruth said when asked about being the offensive work horse for Corner Canyon. "They work their butt off every day no matter what. ... They'll run extra after practice, too.

"I owe everything to the O-line; they're so good." Pehrson added. "Jackson Carruth out here taking us all the way down the field, and I'm just there to punch it in."

With Corner Canyon being a 6A Region 3 favorite in the preseason, getting a convincing win against a divisional foe makes those preseason marks a step closer to being reality as Corner Canyon (5-1, 1-0 6A Region 3) earned a three score win over Lone Peak (3-3, 0-1 6A Region 3).

Corner Canyon has a tough schedule ahead, with each of their region foes testing their grit as they all fight for a top spot in the playoffs. Even with juggernauts up ahead, Pehrson said he has the team message E.A.T. — or "Effort. Attitude. Toughness" — in mind.

"We need to be the most physical, most rowdy team … after every play just pound and pound so that teams won't (want to) play us," Pehrson said.

As teams prepare to see Corner Canyon with the season coming closer to an end, Pehrson knows better than anyone how difficult its defense is to play against.

"It's so hard to practice against them because there's no doubt they're the best defense in the state," he said. "The way they play their schemes, the way everyone moves around, they're all so physical and violent, too. There's no player on that defense that isn't trying to take your head off every play."