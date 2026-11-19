SALT LAKE CITY — In the past week, 12 teams traveled to Rice-Eccles Stadium with the hopes of a return trip for a state championship. Six teams remain and there's plenty of players that earned the right to be called our Cafe Rio Player(s) of the Game.

Jagger Fountaine | Skyridge High

Facing the likes of Filisi Filipe and the Herriman Mustangs is no easy task, yet Jagger Fountaine and the Skyridge Falcons earned a 35-34 comeback win to make their way to the 6A state championship game. Fountaine had 366 passing yards and four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing).

Asked about the march down the field to potentially win the game, and Fountaine said, "We (have) belief in ourselves that we could do it."

That belief will be needed for Fountaine and the Falcons as they look to dethrone Corner Canyon, who has won the last three championships. The game will be on Friday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Laken Abilla, Brody Allred & Josh Harris | Corner Canyon High

The battle of juggernauts in the 6A region could easily be a state championship caliber game, but the crowd was treated to a matchup in the semifinals. One of the top quarterbacks in the nation, Jaxon Hunt, and the Mountain Ridge Sentinels, may have met their kryptonite.

Hunt, who had thrown six interceptions all season, threw six in the game — four of which were thrown to Laken Abilla (2), Brody Allred and Josh Harris. Due to their contributions and Allred's interception being a pick six, they made the difference in the 34-28 win for Corner Canyon.

"It's our coach for sure. ... We came prepared and he knows his stuff," Allred said. "He taught us well and got us ready for this game."

"Our coaches emphasized disguise your looks," Harris added. "Jaxon (Hunt) hasn't taken very many sacks all year and we needed that time (to) disguise our looks to give our defensive lineman (time) to get pressure; and when they get pressure, he has to force the ball out, and that's when we get paid and make our plays."

Corner Canyon will be looking to capture its fourth straight state championship, but will have to get through Skyridge.

Noah Fiefia | Ridgeline High

The Ridgeline Riverhawks and the rest of the 4A region are very familiar with one of the best running backs in the state, Noah Fiefia; and the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs got to see his talent in action in Ridgeline's 35-10 win last week. Fiefia had 204 yards on 25 carries, along with three touchdowns.

"We just knew coming into the game that we needed to play fast and physical and not let them get momentum at all, and we did that exactly," Fiefia said.

Fiefia is close to eclipsing the state record for most rushing yards in a season, which was set by current Pittsburgh Steeler and East High alum Jaylen Warren.

"I'd lie (if i said) I didn't, but I think more of my goal has been focused on getting better each week for the next team," he said. "I'm proud of myself and I'm thankful for my teammates for getting me here."

Ridgeline will take on the Skyline Eagles on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Kamden Lopati | West High

Coming into the semifinal battle with Bountiful High, Kamden Lopati and the West Panthers had yet to allow an opponent to score in the playoffs. Though the Redhawks were able to end that streak, West finished the game with a 29-12 win.

Lopati had 228 passing yards, 105 rushing yards and a combined three total touchdowns (one passing, two rushing).

"It means a lot, we have an amazing fan base," Lopati said when asked about the chance to be in the championship. "A lot of people that support us day in and day out. Just to be at West is a true privilege to be so diverse and learn so many cultures and it's a true blessing."

Lopati and the West Panthers will take on the Orem Tigers at Rice-Eccles Stadium at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

Tanner Lewis | Orem High

Orem had no issues against Woods Cross in a 56-10 win, thanks to the performance of Tanner Lewis, who had 317 passing yards and four touchdowns in the Friday afternoon match.

"We've worked harder than any other team," Lewis said. "In the offseason, it was a grind every single day and these boys showed some great battle and we love each other."

Lewis and the Orem Tigers will face the West Panthers at 11 a.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20.

Jonah Mailei | Skyline High

In a game that came down to the wire, it was Skyline's Jonah Mailei, who was helped the Eagles run attack become so effective and acted a decoy to lead to a game-winning passing touchdown in a 24-21 win over the Hurricane Tigers.

Mailei, who had 138 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, has been used to dominant in the offense, averaging over 1,100 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons.

"It's crazy to even imagine, you know, (because) my freshman (and) sophomore years we went (a combined) 1-20 ... all those days putting in all that work just to get punched in the mouth," he said. "It's just awesome."

Though the joy radiated from Mailei to make it to the state championship, Skyline will need to break Ridgeline's 27-game winning streak to take home the title. That game will be on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium.