High school football: First round playoff schedule, streams, and scores

Posted - Oct. 30, 2026 at 3:30 p.m.

KSL Sports
 
Corner Canyon Chargers wide receiver Beckam Coon (23) runs to the end zone with the ball to score a touchdown during a 6A high school football game against the Davis Darts at Davis High School in Kaysville on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.
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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the high school football playoff games across the state.

Games we'll be watching this week:

  • 6A: Bingham at Corner Canyon (4 p.m., WATCH)
  • 6A: Syracuse at Westlake (5 p.m., WATCH)
  • 6A: Farmington at Davis (5 p.m., WATCH)
  • 6A: Lehi at Lone Peak (5 p.m., WATCH)
  • 6A: Copper Hills at American Fork (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 6A: Cedar Valley at Mountain Ridge (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 6A: Weber at Herriman (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 5A: West Field at Fremont (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 5A: Woods Cross at Box Elder (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 5A: Hillcrest at Alta (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 4A: Park City at Hurricane (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 4A: Bear River at Highland (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 4A: Mountain View at Ridgeline (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 4A: Sky View at Snow Canyon (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 3A: Cedar at Morgan (6 p.m., WATCH)
  • 2A: South Sevier at Summit Academy (5 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.

KSL.com High School Scoreboard powered by the Deseret News

2026-10-30
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