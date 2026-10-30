High school football: First round playoff schedule, streams, and scores

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the high school football playoff games across the state.

Games we'll be watching this week:

6A: Bingham at Corner Canyon (4 p.m., WATCH)

Bingham at Corner Canyon (4 p.m., WATCH) 6A: Syracuse at Westlake (5 p.m., WATCH)

Syracuse at Westlake (5 p.m., WATCH) 6A: Farmington at Davis (5 p.m., WATCH)

Farmington at Davis (5 p.m., WATCH) 6A: Lehi at Lone Peak (5 p.m., WATCH)

Lehi at Lone Peak (5 p.m., WATCH) 6A: Copper Hills at American Fork (6 p.m., WATCH)

Copper Hills at American Fork (6 p.m., WATCH) 6A: Cedar Valley at Mountain Ridge (6 p.m., WATCH)

Cedar Valley at Mountain Ridge (6 p.m., WATCH) 6A: Weber at Herriman (6 p.m., WATCH)

Weber at Herriman (6 p.m., WATCH) 5A: West Field at Fremont (6 p.m., WATCH)

West Field at Fremont (6 p.m., WATCH) 5A: Woods Cross at Box Elder (6 p.m., WATCH)

Woods Cross at Box Elder (6 p.m., WATCH) 5A: Hillcrest at Alta (6 p.m., WATCH)

Hillcrest at Alta (6 p.m., WATCH) 4A: Park City at Hurricane (6 p.m., WATCH)

Park City at Hurricane (6 p.m., WATCH) 4A: Bear River at Highland (6 p.m., WATCH)

Bear River at Highland (6 p.m., WATCH) 4A: Mountain View at Ridgeline (6 p.m., WATCH)

Mountain View at Ridgeline (6 p.m., WATCH) 4A: Sky View at Snow Canyon (6 p.m., WATCH)

Sky View at Snow Canyon (6 p.m., WATCH) 3A: Cedar at Morgan (6 p.m., WATCH)

Cedar at Morgan (6 p.m., WATCH) 2A: South Sevier at Summit Academy (5 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.