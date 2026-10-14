Berkshire raises Bending Spoons stake to 4% with fresh $330 million bet

Updated - Oct. 14, 2026 at 8:05 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 8:00 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
The company logo for Bending Spoons, is displayed at the opening bell ceremony during the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City, U.S., July 1, 2026.

The company logo for Bending Spoons, is displayed at the opening bell ceremony during the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City, U.S., July 1, 2026. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

(Corrects syntax in paragraph 1)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bending Spoons said ​on Wednesday Berkshire Hathaway had invested an additional $330 million in the technology ‌company, bringing its total ownership stake to 4% and ⁠sending the Italian ​firm's shares up 40% ⁠in early trading.

The latest funding adds ‌to the $600 million ‌investment from the US conglomerate at ⁠the company's initial ⁠public offering in July.

Bending Spoons will issue 10 million ordinary shares at $33 per share in a private placement, it said. The transaction is subject to customary closing ‌conditions.

Bending Spoons, which acquires ​and transforms struggling digital businesses, said the investment would strengthen its financial flexibility and support its acquisition strategy.

The company continues to evaluate merger and acquisition opportunities and has a strong pipeline, said Francesco ​Patarnello, co-founder and its head of ‌business acquisitions.

Bending Spoons' ‌portfolio ⁠includes Airtable, AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, Tractive, Vimeo and WeTransfer.

Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate whose businesses span insurance, energy, rail transportation, manufacturing ‌and retail, has ​a long history of ‌investing across ⁠industries.

(Reporting by ​Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya ​Biswas)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  