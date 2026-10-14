Berkshire raises Bending Spoons stake to 4% with fresh $330 million bet

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Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bending Spoons said ​on Wednesday Berkshire Hathaway had invested an additional $330 million in the technology ‌company, bringing its total ownership stake to 4% and ⁠sending the Italian ​firm's shares up 40% ⁠in early trading.

The latest funding adds ‌to the $600 million ‌investment from the US conglomerate at ⁠the company's initial ⁠public offering in July.

Bending Spoons will issue 10 million ordinary shares at $33 per share in a private placement, it said. The transaction is subject to customary closing ‌conditions.

Bending Spoons, which acquires ​and transforms struggling digital businesses, said the investment would strengthen its financial flexibility and support its acquisition strategy.

The company continues to evaluate merger and acquisition opportunities and has a strong pipeline, said Francesco ​Patarnello, co-founder and its head of ‌business acquisitions.

Bending Spoons' ‌portfolio ⁠includes Airtable, AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, Tractive, Vimeo and WeTransfer.

Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate whose businesses span insurance, energy, rail transportation, manufacturing ‌and retail, has ​a long history of ‌investing across ⁠industries.

(Reporting by ​Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya ​Biswas)