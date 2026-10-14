VinFast-linked taxi operator GSM launches US service in Los Angeles

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HANOI, Oct 14 — Vietnamese electric taxi operator Green and Smart ​Mobility (GSM), a partner of VinFast said on Wednesday it launched its all-electric ride-hailing and ‌taxi service in Los Angeles, marking its first entry into North ⁠America as the ​company seeks to expand ⁠beyond Asia and Europe.

• GSM is currently operating ‌in Vietnam, ‌Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Kazakhstan, Denmark and ⁠the Netherlands, with the ⁠US becoming its ninth market

• Reuters in September reported that GSM plans to deploy fleets in the US, Sweden and the Netherlands by the end of this year and expand ‌into additional European markets in ​2027

• GSM, which is controlled by VinFast founder Pham Nhat Vuong and his family, has previously said it intends to purchase up to 1 million VinFast electric vehicles between 2026 and 2030

• The company is preparing for a ​Hong Kong listing, with a pre-IPO phase that ‌could begin this ‌year. ⁠GSM has previously said advisers suggested a valuation of about $20 billion

• While GSM does not publicly disclose detailed financial results, Vietnamese brokerage VNDirect said ‌in report last ​week that the company generated ‌about $1 billion in ⁠gross ​merchandise value in 2025

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by ​Stephen Coates)