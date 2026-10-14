VinFast-linked taxi operator GSM launches US service in Los Angeles

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HANOI, Oct 14 — Vietnamese electric taxi operator Green and Smart Mobility (GSM), a partner of VinFast said on Wednesday it launched its all-electric ride-hailing and taxi service in Los Angeles, marking its first entry into North America as the company seeks to expand beyond Asia and Europe.
• GSM is currently operating in Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Kazakhstan, Denmark and the Netherlands, with the US becoming its ninth market
• Reuters in September reported that GSM plans to deploy fleets in the US, Sweden and the Netherlands by the end of this year and expand into additional European markets in 2027
• GSM, which is controlled by VinFast founder Pham Nhat Vuong and his family, has previously said it intends to purchase up to 1 million VinFast electric vehicles between 2026 and 2030
• The company is preparing for a Hong Kong listing, with a pre-IPO phase that could begin this year. GSM has previously said advisers suggested a valuation of about $20 billion
• While GSM does not publicly disclose detailed financial results, Vietnamese brokerage VNDirect said in report last week that the company generated about $1 billion in gross merchandise value in 2025
(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Stephen Coates)