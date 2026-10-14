Exclusive-Bank of America consumer retail M&A banker Peacock to leave, sources say

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NEW YORK, Oct 14 — Veteran senior consumer and retail M&A banker Richard Peacock is leaving Bank of America, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Peacock, who joined Bank of America over a decade ago, is the latest in a string of managing directors to leave the second largest US bank.
Earlier this year, Peacock was named co-head of the bank's newly created private capital M&A group to help private equity firms across sectors monetize their assets.
Bank of America declined to comment and Peacock could not be reached for comment.
The bank lost another senior consumer and retail dealmaker over the summer when Andrew Conway departed to become Citi's global chair of consumer and retail investment banking.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Abigail Summerville; Editing by Colin Barr and Daniel Wallis)