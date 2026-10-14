Exclusive-Bank of America consumer retail M&A banker Peacock to leave, sources say

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK, ​Oct 14 — Veteran senior consumer and retail M&A banker ‌Richard Peacock is leaving Bank of America, ⁠people familiar with ​the matter said ⁠on Wednesday.

Peacock, who joined ‌Bank of ‌America over a decade ago, is ⁠the latest ⁠in a string of managing directors to leave the second largest US bank.

Earlier this year, Peacock was named co-head of ‌the bank's newly ​created private capital M&A group to help private equity firms across sectors monetize their assets.

Bank of America declined to comment and Peacock could not be reached ​for comment.

The bank lost another ‌senior consumer ‌and ⁠retail dealmaker over the summer when Andrew Conway departed to become Citi's global chair of consumer ‌and retail investment ​banking.

(Reporting by Svea ‌Herbst-Bayliss and Abigail ⁠Summerville; ​Editing by Colin Barr and Daniel ​Wallis)