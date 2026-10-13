Galderma to buy US firm ZO Skin Health for $1.5 billion

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ZURICH, Oct 14 — Swiss skincare firm Galderma said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire US-based company ZO Skin Health for an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.
• The acquisition brings together two complementary, science-backed skincare brands, ZO Skin Health and Galderma's Alastin
• Galderma said the deal would expand its dermatological skincare offering in fast-growing, physician-dispensed skincare and support ZO Skin Health's next phase of growth.
• The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 or early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.
• The Swiss company said the acquisition of 100% of ZO Skin Health is expected to be neutral to core earnings per share in the first full year after the transaction closes.
• Irvine, California-based ZO Skin Health has operated in professional skincare for more than 20 years.
(Writing by Dave GrahamEditing by Linda Pasquini)