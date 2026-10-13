Galderma to buy US firm ZO Skin Health for $1.5 billion

Updated - Oct. 13, 2026 at 11:27 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 11:24 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A logo of skin care company Galderma is pictured on the company's offices in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 13, 2024.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of skin care company Galderma is pictured on the company's offices in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 13, 2024. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo)

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ZURICH, Oct 14 — Swiss skincare firm Galderma ​said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire US-based company ‌ZO Skin Health for an enterprise value ⁠of $1.5 billion.

• ​The acquisition brings ⁠together two complementary, science-backed skincare ‌brands, ZO ‌Skin Health and Galderma's Alastin

• Galderma ⁠said the ⁠deal would expand its dermatological skincare offering in fast-growing, physician-dispensed skincare and support ZO Skin Health's next phase of growth.

• The ‌transaction is expected ​to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 or early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

• The Swiss company said the acquisition of 100% of ZO Skin ​Health is expected to be ‌neutral to ‌core ⁠earnings per share in the first full year after the transaction closes.

• Irvine, California-based ZO Skin ‌Health has operated ​in professional skincare ‌for more than ⁠20 ​years.

(Writing by Dave GrahamEditing by Linda ​Pasquini)

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