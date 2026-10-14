BlackRock profit jumps as resilient markets lift fees

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Oct 14 — BlackRock posted a jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the world's largest asset manager raked in higher fees from ​managing client funds.

The company's shares jumped nearly 4% in premarket trading.

BlackRock's profit rose to $1.66 billion, or $10.57 per share, in the three months ended September 30, compared with $1.32 billion, or $8.43 per share, a year ‌earlier.

Assets under management — which determine a large chunk of the earnings — rose to $15.49 trillion, from $13.46 trillion a year earlier.

The growth was driven by ⁠a combination of $134.5 billion of new flows into BlackRock's ​flagship iShares ETFs, and the rising valuations of its ⁠investments in a robust equity market.

"Market fundamentals are strong and well supported, with higher margins and earnings momentum ‌catalyzed by new technology," CEO ‌Larry Fink said in a statement.

The benchmark S&P 500, which is trading close to its ⁠all-time highs fueled by a rally in AI-focused stocks, extended its ⁠steady climb in the quarter, while investors continued to demonstrate their willingness to pour money into asset management firms such as BlackRock.

Even as markets have remained sturdy, the combination of surging bond yields and the expectation that the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike marks the beginning of a tightening cycle has called into question whether the rally can be sustained.

Higher yields over a sustained period can put ‌pressure on markets as investors rotate capital into safe-haven assets, locking in ​better risk-adjusted returns.

Net flows into BlackRock's debt products were $78.2 billion in the quarter, signaling strong investor appetite despite the recent steep selloff in Treasuries.

PRIVATE MARKETS PUSH

BlackRock has accelerated its push into private credit markets in recent years. The asset class typically generates higher fees than the firm's main source of profits, its suite of ETFs, which depends on high volumes of inflows to boost earnings.

The company has spelled out plans to deliver more than $35 billion in revenue by the end of the decade, with over 30% of ​that coming from private markets and technology.

The private credit industry has come under scrutiny by investors concerned about lenders' exposure to ‌software companies seen ‌as particularly vulnerable to ⁠disruption from AI, as well as the opacity of valuations in private markets.

Those concerns prompted a surge in redemption requests from investors in recent quarters. That backlog, however, seems to be easing, with most large managers of private credit funds reporting slowing redemption requests in the third quarter.

BlackRock's HPS Corporate Lending Fund saw redemption requests fall to ‌roughly 11.5% of shares in ​the latest quarter, down from 13.3% in the second quarter.

While BlackRock ‌doesn't break out its revenue ⁠from private markets, net ​flows in this category were $15.31 billion in the quarter.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru and Suzanne McGee in Providence; Editing ​by Sriraj Kalluvila)