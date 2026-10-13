University of Utah trustees approve $39M renovation for Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah board of trustees on Tuesday approved a $39 million renovation of Rice-Eccles Stadium, officially putting the process into motion.

Funding for the project will come from the U. and Crimson Brand Partners, the university's for-profit company that oversees events at stadiums and arenas, branding, licensing and sponsorships, ticketing, and digital media.

According to university documents, a bulk of the renovation is focused on the stadium's West Tower.

A rendering shows conceptual plans for renovations to Rice-Eccles Stadium. (Photo: University of Utah)

More specifically, the project aims to refresh existing suites on the stadium's fourth and fifth floors, add new suites and a club on the sixth level, and create a new field-level club to service field seats in the north end zone, which are set to open later this season.

The intent behind the near-$40 million renovation, the university said, is to provide "an elevated fan experience and sustainable revenue growth."

Part of that elevated experience will likely include the addition of alcohol sales, with documents showing an existing space that will be transformed into "Corner Field Club," offering a "pass-thru" bar, a "feature" bar and other dining options.

A rendering shows conceptual floor plans for renovations to Rice-Eccles Stadium. (Photo: University of Utah)

Now that the project has received trustee approval, the university is eyeing an August 2027 completion date, in time for the 2027-2028 football season.