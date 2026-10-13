University of Utah trustees approve $39M renovation for Rice-Eccles Stadium

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 11:18 a.m.

Logan StefanichKSL
 
Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Jan. 7. The University of Utah board of trustees on Tuesday approved a $39 million renovation of Rice-Eccles Stadium, officially putting the process into motion.

Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Jan. 7. The University of Utah board of trustees on Tuesday approved a $39 million renovation of Rice-Eccles Stadium, officially putting the process into motion. (Tess Crowley, Deseret News )

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The University of Utah trustees approved a $39 million renovation for Rice-Eccles Stadium.
  • Funding comes from the university and Crimson Brand Partners, with much of the renovation focusing on the West Tower.
  • Completion is expected by August 2027, enhancing fan experience with new suites, clubs and food and beverage options.

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah board of trustees on Tuesday approved a $39 million renovation of Rice-Eccles Stadium, officially putting the process into motion.

Funding for the project will come from the U. and Crimson Brand Partners, the university's for-profit company that oversees events at stadiums and arenas, branding, licensing and sponsorships, ticketing, and digital media.

According to university documents, a bulk of the renovation is focused on the stadium's West Tower.

A rendering shows conceptual plans for renovations to Rice-Eccles Stadium.
A rendering shows conceptual plans for renovations to Rice-Eccles Stadium. (Photo: University of Utah)

More specifically, the project aims to refresh existing suites on the stadium's fourth and fifth floors, add new suites and a club on the sixth level, and create a new field-level club to service field seats in the north end zone, which are set to open later this season.

The intent behind the near-$40 million renovation, the university said, is to provide "an elevated fan experience and sustainable revenue growth."

Part of that elevated experience will likely include the addition of alcohol sales, with documents showing an existing space that will be transformed into "Corner Field Club," offering a "pass-thru" bar, a "feature" bar and other dining options.

A rendering shows conceptual floor plans for renovations to Rice-Eccles Stadium.
A rendering shows conceptual floor plans for renovations to Rice-Eccles Stadium. (Photo: University of Utah)

Now that the project has received trustee approval, the university is eyeing an August 2027 completion date, in time for the 2027-2028 football season.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Related stories

Most recent Utah higher education stories

Related topics

Utah higher educationUtah UtesUtahEducationSports

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  