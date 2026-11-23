Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — The holidays are full of moments we look forward to all year. We get to spend time with family we haven't seen in months, and that's always when it happens. Your child chooses that exact moment to completely fall apart.

Author and clinical social worker Ginger Healy shared why the holidays can be hard on some kids and how we can help them through it.

Lower the Pressure

Prepare

Offer Choices

Build in Breaks

Don't Sacrifice Connection

Find more advice from Ginger Healy on Instagram, @gingerhealy.