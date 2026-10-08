Viatris to buy pain therapy maker Pacira Biosciences for $1.65 billion

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Oct 8 — Viatris said on Thursday it will buy Pacira Biosciences for $1.65 billion, adding the pain therapy maker's products to its portfolio.
Viatris will pay $36.50 per share in cash, a premium of about 44.8% to Pacira's last closing price.
The acquisition is part of Viatris' push to expand its innovative medicines business, which focuses on branded and patent-protected treatments.
The deal is expected to close by the end of 2026 and be immediately accretive to Viatris' financial guidance metrics, the company said.
(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Sahal Muhammed)
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