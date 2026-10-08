Viatris to buy pain therapy maker Pacira Biosciences for $1.65 billion

Updated - Oct. 8, 2026 at 5:56 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 8, 2026 at 5:50 a.m.

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Oct 8 — Viatris said on ​Thursday it will buy Pacira Biosciences ‌for $1.65 billion, adding the pain ⁠therapy maker's ​products to ⁠its portfolio.

Viatris will ‌pay $36.50 per ‌share in cash, a ⁠premium ⁠of about 44.8% to Pacira's last closing price.

The acquisition is part of Viatris' push ‌to expand ​its innovative medicines business, which focuses on branded and patent-protected treatments.

The deal is expected to close by ​the end ‌of 2026 ‌and be ⁠immediately accretive to Viatris' financial guidance metrics, the company said.

(Reporting ‌by Siddhi ​Mahatole in ‌Bengaluru; Editing ⁠by ​Tasim Zahid and Sahal ​Muhammed)

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