Police link finding of human remains near Vernal to remains found in September

Posted - Oct. 7, 2026 at 6:51 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
Police lights are pictured. Human remains were found in a remote area near Vernal on Wednesday. Police believe they are linked to a separate discovery of human remains in September.

Police lights are pictured. Human remains were found in a remote area near Vernal on Wednesday. Police believe they are linked to a separate discovery of human remains in September. (Yevhen Prozhyrko, Shutterstock)

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VERNAL — Human remains were found in a remote area near Vernal on Wednesday. Police believe they are linked to a separate discovery of human remains in September.

The Uintah County Sheriff's Office said skeletal remains were found near Little Mountain, approximately 15 miles northwest of Vernal.

A previous search in the same area on Sept. 27 also discovered skeletal remains, according to the sheriff's office. Officers said additional items they believe are connected to the remains were found Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said the remains will be sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for examination. The investigation remains active.

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