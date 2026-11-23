OREM — A 20-year-old Kearns man with a history of driving offenses was arrested over the weekend and accused of twice going over 100 mph to get away from police, including while on the freeway with no headlights.

The man was arrested in one case for investigation of failing to stop for police, reckless driving, driving on a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and not having vehicle registration. He was also arrested in a second case for investigation of failing to stop for police, reckless driving, going over 100 mph, and three traffic infractions.

The series of events began about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Lindon, according to a police booking affidavit. An officer attempted to pull an Audi A5 over following a records check because the driver had a suspended license, no insurance and the vehicle had expired registration, the affidavit states.

"I activated my overhead emergency lights and siren. The car accelerated quickly from approximately 15 mph to 60-70 mph in the 25 mph zone," the officer wrote in the affidavit. "The car quickly turned onto the next several side streets, slowing from approximately 10 mph to 60-80 mph on side streets and then onto State Street where the vehicle accelerated past 100 mph and I terminated the pursuit. I was made aware that over the next half hour the same vehicle ran from officers in other jurisdictions as well."

According to a second affidavit, a Pleasant Grove police officer spotted the Audi about 4 a.m. in Orem.

"I was able to catch up to the vehicle when it exited the freeway at Pleasant Grove Boulevard and was stopped at the red light," the affidavit states. "I initiated my emergency lights and siren in an attempt to make a traffic stop. The vehicle … then took off while the light was still red and began to travel across the intersection getting back onto the freeway northbound …(the driver) then turned off the lights on the vehicle while driving on the freeway.

"(He) was still gaining distance from me when my speed was 120 mph," the officer stated in the affidavit before the chase was called off.

On Sunday, Unified police officers were called and found the man at his home in Kearns where he was arrested.

According to police, he "has two active warrants for his arrest for traffic violations," and "there are also other agencies attempting to add similar charges."

State court records show a warrant was issued earlier this month for the man out of West Valley Justice Court for allegedly driving on a suspended license and going 84 mph in a 55 mph zone. He also pleaded guilty to going 68 mph in a 35 mph zone in 2025 and going 68 mph in a 55 mph zone in a separate case.