MIDVALE — A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Monday evening.

The woman was hit near 525 E. Fort Union Blvd. at 7:30 p.m., according to Unified police.

After the accident, the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

The southbound lanes of Fort Union Boulevard were temporarily closed as police investigated the incident.

At this time, police have not identified the woman or given further context on what led to the accident.