Life sciences firm Danaher to launch AI-powered autonomous research lab in 2027

Updated - Oct. 7, 2026 at 5:40 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 7, 2026 at 5:34 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Letters spelling "AI", a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Letters spelling "AI", a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Oct 7 — Life sciences company Danaher said on Wednesday ​it plans to launch its first AI-powered autonomous research lab early next ‌year to make drug discovery and development faster and more ⁠efficient.

Here are more ​details:

• The lab, projected ⁠to operate at scale in early ‌2027, will combine ‌AI, robotics and technologies from several ⁠Danaher operating companies in ⁠one connected workflow to develop custom antibodies and other molecular tools

• It is expected to make discovering molecules eight times faster and unlock a tenfold increase in ‌generating target-binding molecules annually

• "That ​frees them (scientists) to focus on the complex scientific challenges where human insight matters most," said JC Gutierrez-Ramos, chief science officer of Danaher

• The lab uses AI to help create new molecules that can bind ​specifically to a biological target, including ‌antibodies, then builds ‌and ⁠tests each one, feeding every result back into the model to improve the next design

• The lab is an example of ‌a broader program across ​Danaher, intended to ‌create a fleet ⁠of smart ​instruments, the company said

(Reporting by Sneha S K in ​Bengaluru)

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