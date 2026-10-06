'It's a higher love': New leader of Utah nonprofit Common Ground outlines vision

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LOGAN — Utah nonprofit Common Ground Outdoor Adventures is looking toward the future with a new leader.

Brent Clifton Thomas will serve as the executive director for the organization.

Based in Logan, the nonprofit helps disabled individuals find joy and belonging through outdoor recreation in Utah.

The nonprofit is also taking the time to celebrate their previous leader, Sammie Macfarlane, who spent 27 years in the role and is retiring.

Thomas has outlined his vision for Common Ground.

"I just have some great ideas for the future of Common Ground that resonate really with me and my background, and the fields that I've been involved in and the legacy of Common Ground, which is now a three-decade legacy," Thomas said. "My entire life is, it's a higher love. It's a higher love, where we are healing people by allowing nature to heal them. It's pretty special."

Thomas has a lengthy background in outdoor recreation, working with organizations like the Cache Trails Alliance.

Since 1999, the organization has helped 8,000 individuals and their families get out and enjoy nature through camping, kayaking, biking and skiing.