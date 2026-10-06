Hilarious animal photos from this year's Comedy Wildlife Awards

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Some of the cutest, weirdest and most comedic animal photographs and videos of the year have been released.

Perhaps an elephant covering an eye with his trunk, as if participating in a game of hide and seek, makes you gush. Or two birds face-to-face in close proximity, covering themselves with their wings as if to share a secret kiss away from prying eyes, could evoke a giggle.

Maybe two bears joking around make you chuckle. Or a green mantis seemingly posing like a model for a sexy photo shoot on a leaf makes you smile.

These scenes were all captured in creative images that made the final of the 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.

A heart-warming shortlist of 47 images and nine videos were selected from more than 10,000 submissions from 112 countries – the most entries in the annual competition's 11-year history, according to organizers.

The light-hearted competition was created in 2015 in a bid to use humor to promote wildlife conservation.

"The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards started very gently, somewhere out on the vast plains of the Serengeti," competition co-founder Tom Sullam said in a statement. "What began as a small effort to raise awareness of wildlife conservation has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined."

"The competition is now truly global, and a decade or so on, we want to make it even bigger, funnier, and more far-reaching than ever," he added. "We use humour to get people to feel empathy towards wildlife, and it's that empathy that creates behavioural change for the better."

If you want to look through all the hilarious and charming finalists, and pick your favorite, voting is now open for the STERNA People's Choice Award.

The final winners, decided by a judging panel, will be announced at an awards night in London on December 8. Finalists' works will then be exhibited until December 13.

Click through the gallery above to see a selection of the shortlisted images.