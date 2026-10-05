AbbVie blood cancer drug combo cuts risk of progression or death in late-stage study

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Oct 5 — Danish biotech firm Genmab and US drugmaker AbbVie said on Monday their combination treatment for patients newly diagnosed with a type of lymphoma reduced the risk of disease progression or death in a late-stage study.
US-listed shares of Genmab were up about 11% in afternoon trading. AbbVie shares rose 1.5%.
• The study tested epcoritamab in combination with R-CHOP in newly diagnosed patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), the most common form of blood cancer affecting lymph cells
• The combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 51% in newly diagnosed patients compared with R-CHOP alone, the companies said
• Epcoritamab, jointly developed by Genmab and AbbVie, is an immune-based therapy that helps the body's T cells attack cancer cells, while R-CHOP is currently offered as the standard treatment for those with DLBCL
• The companies said the trial is the first late-stage study of a bispecific antibody combination to significantly improve progression-free survival — how long patients live without their cancer worsening — in first-line DLBCL
• They said the combination's safety profile was generally consistent with the known safety profiles of epcoritamab and R-CHOP
• Epcoritamab has not yet been approved for patients who have just been diagnosed and have not received prior treatment
(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)