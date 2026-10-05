Alector soars as Roche licenses Parkinson's therapy for up to $1.27 billion

Updated - Oct. 5, 2026 at 6:15 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 5, 2026 at 6:08 a.m.

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The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020.

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

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Oct 5 — Swiss drugmaker Roche will pay up to $1.27 ​billion to license Alector's experimental treatment for Parkinson's disease, the US biotech said on ‌Monday, sending its shares surging 72% in premarket trading.

Genentech, a ⁠unit of Roche, will ​pay Alector $100 million ⁠upfront and up to $1.17 billion more if ‌the treatment reaches ‌development, regulatory and sales targets. Alector is ⁠also eligible for royalties.

Here ⁠are some details:

• The agreement grants Genentech exclusive worldwide rights to develop, make and sell AL050, an experimental treatment designed to address a lack of an enzyme linked to ‌Parkinson's disease

• Genentech will ​be responsible for development, regulatory submissions, manufacturing and commercialization of the treatment

• AL050 is an enzyme replacement therapy designed to address the deficiency of the GCase enzyme that leads to the buildup of certain fats and a ​higher risk of Parkinson's disease

• The deal ‌is the latest ‌in ⁠a series of licensing agreements by Roche as it works to expand its drug pipeline

• In June, Roche agreed a licensing and collaboration ‌deal with Nurix ​Therapeutics worth up to $2.3 ‌billion for a ⁠blood cancer ​drug

(Reporting by Padmanabhan Ananthan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal ​Muhammed)

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