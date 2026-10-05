Alector soars as Roche licenses Parkinson's therapy for up to $1.27 billion

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Oct 5 — Swiss drugmaker Roche will pay up to $1.27 billion to license Alector's experimental treatment for Parkinson's disease, the US biotech said on Monday, sending its shares surging 72% in premarket trading.
Genentech, a unit of Roche, will pay Alector $100 million upfront and up to $1.17 billion more if the treatment reaches development, regulatory and sales targets. Alector is also eligible for royalties.
Here are some details:
• The agreement grants Genentech exclusive worldwide rights to develop, make and sell AL050, an experimental treatment designed to address a lack of an enzyme linked to Parkinson's disease
• Genentech will be responsible for development, regulatory submissions, manufacturing and commercialization of the treatment
• AL050 is an enzyme replacement therapy designed to address the deficiency of the GCase enzyme that leads to the buildup of certain fats and a higher risk of Parkinson's disease
• The deal is the latest in a series of licensing agreements by Roche as it works to expand its drug pipeline
• In June, Roche agreed a licensing and collaboration deal with Nurix Therapeutics worth up to $2.3 billion for a blood cancer drug
(Reporting by Padmanabhan Ananthan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)