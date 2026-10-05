Gate Bioscience expands Lilly drug discovery deal worth more than $870 million

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Oct 5 — Gate Bioscience said on Monday it expanded a research and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly to develop treatments targeting disease-causing proteins, in a deal potentially worth more than $870 million.
The companies' original agreement, announced in July 2025, was worth up to $856 million.
Here are key details:
• The expanded collaboration adds one drug target, with an option to add a second
• Gate will receive an upfront payment and research funding, as well as an additional payment if the second target is selected
• The companies did not disclose the upfront payment
• Privately held Gate Bioscience will use its platform to discover oral small-molecule drugs designed to eliminate proteins that have been difficult to target with existing medicines
• Gate will lead the discovery work, while Lilly will handle late-stage preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization
• Lilly will have exclusive worldwide rights to products developed for the selected targets
• Gate is also eligible for milestone payments and royalties on global sales
(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)