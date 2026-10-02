Topo Chico is finally returning to store shelves

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CNN — New York (CNN) — The Topo Chico shortage of 2026 is soon coming to an end.

Fans of the carbonated water brand have largely been without Topo Chico since February, when problems at the Mexico facility forced owner Coca-Cola to temporarily cease orders of the water.

In a statement given to CNN, Topo Chico said it is now "beginning a phased return" to store shelves in Texas, with plans for additional states to get the mineral water in 2027.

The problem only affected the recognizable Topo Chico Mineral Water product sold in glass bottles; other drinks, including its flavored sparkling water and canned cocktails, remained available.

Earlier this year, CNN first reported of a supply shortage stemming from issues with the water wells in Monterrey, Mexico, which is the source used by Coca-Cola.

The company told distributors it had identified "quality issues related to the source's geology" and that it needed several months to upgrade its production facilities, resulting in the temporary stoppage of production.

"We are now making further investments at the source to improve source stability and quality and enable increased production," Coca-Cola previously said in a letter.

Coca-Cola, which bought Topo Chico in 2017, didn't answer additional questions about the facilities' upgrades. Premium water is a key part of its business as drinkers shift away from sugary sodas.