Donated trading cards benefit children in Utah Foster Care

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LEHI — A passion for trading cards and supporting kids in foster care came together in Lehi Tuesday night for a meaningful experience.

CardVault, and Utah Foster Care brought together hundreds of Utahns who share the same love for trading cards, sports memorabilia and other collectibles.

Cards from across the country have been donated to the organization to be used at future events for the foster kids and families.

"They've got binders and cards they've been collecting all throughout the country at their locations. They ask people to come and donate for kids in foster care and they got a huge response from that," said Nikki MacKay, the CEO of Utah Foster Care.

The agency said they are always looking for families, donors or businesses who want to take part in their mission to support kids and families impacted by foster care.