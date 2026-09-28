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Washcloths become teddy bears for NICU babies

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 2:31 p.m.

 
Residents at a long-term care assisted living facility in Grand Junction are turning washcloths into teddy bears for babies in the NICU at a hospital.

Residents at a long-term care assisted living facility in Grand Junction are turning washcloths into teddy bears for babies in the NICU at a hospital. (KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A group of senior citizens in Colorado is showing a little love to the tiniest patients.

Residents at a long-term care assisted living facility in Grand Junction are turning washcloths into teddy bears for babies in the NICU at a hospital.

It's a project that helps residents contribute to their community. But it also gives them a physical benefit.

A facility executive said making the bears helps seniors with their hands, coordination and mobility.

The bears have been a huge hit, and residents said they're already planning to make more.

— Curtis Booker, KSL

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