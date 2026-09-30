Athletics-2027 London Marathon dates decided by game of rock-paper-scissors

Updated - Sept. 30, 2026 at 9:48 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 9:22 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 26, 2026 Kenya's Sabastian Sawe crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 26, 2026 Kenya's Sabastian Sawe crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race (REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo)

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Sept 30 — The schedule for next year's two-day London ​Marathon was decided by a game of rock-paper-scissors involving the marathon world record holder ‌and 2026 men's champion Sabastian Sawe, organisers said on Wednesday.

Kenyan ⁠Sawe, who became ​the first man to ⁠run a sub-two hour marathon in a ‌record-eligible race as ‌he finished the 2026 London race in ⁠one hour 59 minutes ⁠and 30 seconds, lost out to fellow champion and women's wheelchair record-holder Catherine Debrunner.

That ensured the traditional Sunday was reserved for the women's elite and wheelchair races. The ‌men's races will be held ​the day before, on April 24.

"Sabastian and Catherine's rock-paper-scissors battle was an entertaining way to decide which day would host each elite race," the event's CEO Hugh Brasher said.

The London Marathon, which is traditionally a one-day ​event, will be held across two days ‌in a special ‌one-off ⁠edition in 2027.

"Splitting the elite races will allow us to shine an even brighter spotlight on the extraordinary athletes taking part," Brasher added.

A ‌record 1.33 million ​people have entered the public ‌ballot for the ⁠race.

(Reporting ​by Chiranjit Ojha in Purulia, India, editing by Ed ​Osmond)

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