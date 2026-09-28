How to support someone who's suicidal

Estimated read time: 12-13 minutes

NEW YORK — Despite increasing awareness about mental health, suicide is often still heavily stigmatized and therefore concealed in various ways. Many people keep their suicidal thoughts to themselves, and families writing obituaries often obscure the cause of death when it's suicide. Even friends and family who want to help may not know how.

"People oftentimes find a reason to turn away from the situation instead of moving towards the person they're worried about, and I think there's several really common reasons for that," said Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Some of those reasons, such as considering suicidal thoughts to be selfish, contribute to stigma. Others are well-meaning but misguided, like fearing that talking about suicide will make things worse, or are due to a person's lack of experience with the umbrella of suicidality (which includes suicidal thoughts, plans, attempts and deaths).

Suicide rates in the United States generally steadily rose from 2000 to 2018, and have fluctuated and slightly declined since then according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 48,900 people in the U.S. died by suicide in 2024, and more than 720,000 people worldwide end their lives every year, per the World Health Organization. Suicide is the third-leading cause of death globally among young people ages 15 to 29.

Additionally, in the U.S. in 2024 "an estimated 14.3 million adults seriously thought about suicide, 4.6 million planned a suicide attempt, and 2.2 million attempted suicide," according to the CDC. Those numbers suggest there could be many opportunities to intervene, Moutier said.

Many people have difficulty reconciling how they can be simultaneously responsible for being supportive and not at fault for the outcome of someone still dying by suicide. That question leaves many bereaved individuals with painful inner conflict and guilt, as they wonder what they could have done differently to prevent their loved one's death.

Moutier offers a nuanced answer. "Suicidal people have ambivalence and can be influenced towards hope and survival. There's lots of research on that," she said. There are also many anecdotal stories of people who were about to kill themselves but at the last minute thought something like, "If one person looks at me and smiles at me, I'm going to abandon this plan, keep on today and reconsider tomorrow."

Some part of a person may be actually looking for hope or signals of connection, even if that desire doesn't appear consciously. That's why assuming that people who are suicidal are rigidly on that path to end their life isn't always correct, Moutier added. But there isn't one cause that leads somebody to suicide — so while you may try everything you can to help them, the person may still die by suicide.

"You can not be fully responsible for someone else, but still believe that we are connected," Moutier added. "We look to each other, and we actually do all influence … those environmental and social connective features that are really impactful for mental health and, in some cases, suicide risk or protection."

That's why learning more about suicide is important.

Before you talk about suicide with someone, know that while you can give love and support, their situation requires professional help you likely aren't trained to provide. But what can you do? Experts have some advice.

Unlearning myths about suicide

One of the most common myths preventing people from starting conversations about suicide is that talking about it will only make the person struggling at greater risk for taking their life, experts said.

That myth has been clearly debunked by several studies that found discussing suicide does not increase risk; in fact, it sometimes decreases suicidal ideation and behavior, Moutier said. It can also help people open up and sometimes even take steps toward getting help.

If you're worried you might say the wrong thing, you can learn more below about having helpful conversations. And if, despite your best efforts, you still say something considered unhelpful, your loved one may actually appreciate your good intentions and allow room for you to try again.

If you think you're not close enough with someone to ask what seem like intrusive questions, experts stressed that the matter of life or death is more important than social norms and potential offense.

On that note, never assume that someone has other people regularly checking in on them unless that person has said so, said Dr. Urszula Klich, a clinical psychologist in private practice in Atlanta. Even if that person has family and friends, that doesn't mean they are being supported. That assumption can result in the bystander effect — everyone assumes someone else will step in, so no one does.

Knowing when someone is struggling

Spotting risk factors and warning signs of suicide can be difficult, and even experts can't always predict who is at risk and whether and when those people will actually attempt to end their lives, clinical psychologist Dr. Justin Baker told CNN in a previous story.

People handle stressors differently, and there isn't always a long timeframe during which someone is considering suicide and showing signs. Sometimes there are only 5 to 15 minutes between someone deciding to attempt suicide and doing it, Baker added.

Other times, a person who is suicidal and planning for a longer period of time will show behavioral and/or emotional changes, experts said. Below are some signs and risk factors, but for more detail, read this story.

Behavioral signs

Substance abuse

Unusually reckless behavior that could lead to death, such as unsafe driving or excessive alcohol intake

Obsession with death or lethal means

Easy access to potentially lethal means

Loss of interest in activities or school

Practicing or preparing for suicide, which can look like exhibiting unusual behaviors with weapons, pills or other potentially lethal items

Giving away belongings

Emotional or mental signs

Personal history of suicidality

Mental and personality disorders, especially when paired with a lack of treatment

Experiences of abuse, neglect, severe physical illnesses, job or financial loss, relationship problems or loss, or other traumas and stressors

Hopelessness

Mood swings (this includes anger and suddenly calm or cheeriness, since they may have privately decided to end their life and feel relieved by that)

Insufficient social support or a sense of isolation

Feeling like they have no reason to live

Verbal signs

Comments that indicate feeling like they don't belong or like a burden on people

Talking about feeling suicidal or wanting to die, by suicide or otherwise (even if someone jokes about this, checking in is still worthwhile)

Having hard conversations

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has a play-by-play guide for discussing suicidality, which includes recommendations for specific phrases, questions to ask and next steps. The advice in this section is based on that guide and on insights from the experts CNN interviewed.

If you have noticed signs that someone may be struggling, you can try to set up a time to connect in person or over the phone. During that, you can start by simply asking them, "How are you doing for real?" If they don't mention any issues, ask them about suicide directly.

You might say, "I care about you and I've noticed your mood has been different lately. I know your job loss has been really hard on you too. It makes me wonder if that ever makes you feel like ending your life?"

You can even use phrases like "killing yourself" — while that may sound harsh, plain language helps reduce stigma, unlike the phrase "committing suicide." But phrasing the question as "You're not having suicidal thoughts, are you?" can seem judgmental or like you're not actually interested in talking, Moutier said.

If they confirm having suicidal thoughts or if they came to you without your asking, you might feel alarmed or like you need to lecture them on the impact their death would have on others, Roeske said. Or maybe you want to urge them to have gratitude and know that their situation could be worse, to realize they have so much to live for, or to believe that everything happens for a reason.

But experts say such responses can come off as insensitive, judgmental, dismissive and guilting. They can lead someone to feel more alone, which can further deter them from seeking connection or help. "When you bring it up matter-of-factly, and you respond matter-of-factly, that normalizes the person, it humanizes them," Klich said.

Controlling your emotions and thoughts and listening more than you speak is the important thing, said Dr. Michael Roeske, clinical psychologist and senior director of the Newport Healthcare Center for Research and Innovation.

That person just shared something incredibly private and important with you, and suicidal thoughts don't always mean the person is in immediate danger, Moutier added. "Say, 'Thank you for trusting me with that. I'd love to know more about what that's like for you and when it comes up.'"

Try to validate their reasons for feeling suicidal without condoning suicide as a solution, Roeske said — such as by saying, "I'm so sorry that you're dealing with this. That does sound really difficult."

Ask them what they do and what helps when they have suicidal thoughts and if they have thoughts of a plan for attempting suicide — if they have a plan, they might need immediate help, so see steps for calling in emergency professional help in the last section of this story. Be curious about the details of their experiences and ask if they're seeing a mental health professional. Ask how their hard times have affected other parts of their life, if at all — maybe they have been isolating or struggling to keep up with work.

Their answers can influence how you approach future talks or efforts to be supportive. Or even if there's nothing you can do with the information, your exchange still might be useful if it makes the person consider what else could make them feel better or because the connection alone is helpful.

Reassure them that you care about their life, that you can get through it together and that nothing they told you changes how you feel about them. You can even offer to help them call their insurance or look online for a therapist or mental health treatment center, or just sit with them while they do it. If they're nervous about any first in-person appointments, offer to take them to those sessions if that's feasible for you.

Keeping in touch

After that initial conversation, knowing how and when to touch base over time can be difficult. Life gets busy, or maybe you care but don't want to overstep.

If that person said they don't have a plan and doesn't bring up their suicidal thoughts again, that doesn't mean they're better. Again, ideation can turn into plans or attempts — another reason you should still check in regardless, maybe every few days. Not doing that can imply you're actually not open to discussing the issue again. You can text, call or hang out in any setting, Moutier said. And don't always limit the conversation to the person's mental health — they're still a whole, multifaceted person.

You can also ask someone what would make them feel supported.

And if they have repeatedly been reluctant to seek professional help, trying to force them to most likely won't be the most effective path toward them taking steps to get help, Moutier said.

When to take more serious steps

If a person's suicidality starts to transition from passive to more active, that's when professional intervention is more critical, especially if they already have a history of attempting suicide, experts said — that's also when you can increase your support if feasible for you. That shift can look like them going from passively wishing they wouldn't wake up in the morning, to them feeling unsure that they can behave safely or them mentioning suicide methods or imminent plans. They might also show more warning signs, including sudden improvement in mood, Roeske said.

If you're wondering how often it would be appropriate to touch base with someone who's more urgently suicidal, daily or every other day is good, Moutier said. If they explicitly tell you about a plan, if you're unsure that they'll stay safe or if you're overwhelmed, call 988 on their behalf or with them. Trained counselors can tell you what to do next or help the person cope or find local resources.

Sometimes people who are struggling may have been leaning on only one person in confidence. But involving others despite the individual's wishes is appropriate if their condition is worsening, Roeske said. You can ask that person if they want to be included in your reach outs to their loved ones; and if not, proceed without them.

If you know someone is about to attempt suicide immediately or is actively harming themselves, call 911, Moutier said. Some cities have alternatives to the police that are trained to intervene in mental health emergencies, including nonprofit organizations and city government mental health departments. You can look for those online to know their phone numbers ahead of time.

Finding yourself in the room during an imminent or ongoing attempt is rare, but if it happens, never put yourself in danger, Moutier said. You can try basic deescalation techniques as much as possible, she and Roeske added — including speaking in calm, low tones; creating distance between the person and the lethal means involved; and keeping the conversation going until help arrives.

When you're supporting a loved one who's suicidal over a long period of time, make sure you're taking care of yourself too, experts said. Even if you understand their struggles, knowing they want to die and fearing they'll follow through with that can be painful and anxiety-inducing.

Take moments for yourself, do things you enjoy and talk to a therapist if needed. Certain complicated emotions you might feel when a loved one wants to take their life, such as anger or rejection, are better navigated with a professional. The healthier you are, the better support you can be.