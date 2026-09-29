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Sept 29 — UniQure said its ​gene therapy for Huntington's disease fell short of ‌statistical significance on the main ⁠goal of ​slowing disease ⁠progression in a ‌four-year analysis, ‌sending its U.S.-listed shares plummeting ⁠55% ⁠in premarket trading on Tuesday.

In the study with 12 high-dose patients, AMT-130 showed 44% slowing of ‌disease progression ​at 48 months when compared with an external control, but the data was not statistically significant.

Huntington's disease is a rare ​inherited brain disorder ‌that ‌causes movement ⁠difficulties and triggers behavioural changes and cognitive decline. No approved drugs exist ‌that help ​slow progression.

(Reporting ‌by Christy ⁠Santhosh ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal ​Muhammed)